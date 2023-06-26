Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Visteon accounts for 3.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Visteon were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Visteon by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visteon Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,797 shares of company stock worth $3,870,475 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.72. 73,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,092. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $97.25 and a 52 week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

