Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Shares Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,748,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,907 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,581 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,875,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,159 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 13.5 %

VOR stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. 130,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,294. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

