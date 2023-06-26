Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.