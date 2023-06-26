Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.52 million and $743,488.96 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,722,470 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

