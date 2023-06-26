Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Position Trimmed by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 583,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 4.8% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.