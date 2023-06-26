Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

WM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.97. The stock had a trading volume of 216,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,391. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

