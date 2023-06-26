Wealth CMT Has $4.47 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wealth CMT grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 5.0% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth CMT owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. 219,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

