Wealth CMT Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,557. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

