Wedbush Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $129.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.10.

NKE stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

