Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) in the last few weeks:

6/26/2023 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $48.00.

6/23/2023 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00.

6/21/2023 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2023 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2023 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2023 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2023 – Delta Air Lines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2023 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $69.00.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DAL opened at $42.80 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $43.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Delta Air Lines Inc alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.