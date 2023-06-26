Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

