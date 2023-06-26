Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $251.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.22. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

