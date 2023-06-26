Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 55,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 56,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 51,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

