Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.72 on Monday.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.



The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

