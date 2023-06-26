Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

