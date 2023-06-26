Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 414.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $55.89 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.