World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $131.37

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $131.37, but opened at $128.63. World Acceptance shares last traded at $128.63, with a volume of 1,215 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

World Acceptance Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $820.56 million, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $160.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.45%. Analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $68,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other World Acceptance news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $477,818.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,623,638.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $68,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,619.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,574 shares of company stock worth $1,051,199. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in World Acceptance by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

