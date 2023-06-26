WOW-token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.29 million and $1.30 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003020 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006792 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012870 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
