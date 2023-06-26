WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0283 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.37 million and approximately $2.84 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003030 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006707 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012799 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.