Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $236.22 or 0.00781276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $607.75 million and $98.37 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,572,835 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

