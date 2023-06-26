WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Up to $35.17

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.17, but opened at $36.25. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 33,731 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. WSFS Financial's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 987.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

