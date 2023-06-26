ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0396 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $368,219.68 and approximately $25.36 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00104296 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00041907 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00023994 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

