ZEON Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $27.01 million and $26,627.85 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

