Zilliqa Market Capitalization Hits $319.56 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $319.56 million and approximately $20.86 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,695,763,611 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

