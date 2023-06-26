ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,025,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 5,626,777 shares.The stock last traded at $24.31 and had previously closed at $23.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,071,100. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after buying an additional 3,016,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after buying an additional 2,301,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,294,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.