1,005 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.86.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $6.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

