2,778 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 58,595 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,446.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Copart by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 over the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Copart stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $90.14. 162,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,797. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

