29,031 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NTR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.24. 585,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

