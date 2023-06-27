359,072 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 359,072 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,000. UiPath accounts for 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of UiPath at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 18.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,647 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,157 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

