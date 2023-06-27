3,600 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 73.63%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.