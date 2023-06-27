492,173 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Bought by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 492,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,230,000. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,603 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 220,980 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,843,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 118,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,551. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $28.44.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.