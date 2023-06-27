49,304 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.5 %

AAP opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.56 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.