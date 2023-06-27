77,741 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $107,390,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200,050 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,617,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,681 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,637,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -716.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. CIBC downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

