8,100 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,273,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,816,371. The company has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.