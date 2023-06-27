Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 414,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 102,213 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,989,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,930,000 after acquiring an additional 572,671 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.