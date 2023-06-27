Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 1,089 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.