Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 323 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.14.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

