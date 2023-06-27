Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IJS opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

