Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

