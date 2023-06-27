Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $38,000 in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Tellurian stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.31 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 404,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,672,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,025.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,601,170 shares of company stock worth $1,936,319 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

