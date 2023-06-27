Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Down 0.6 %

AXP stock opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.62 and its 200 day moving average is $161.66. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

