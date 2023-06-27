Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:DFIS opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

