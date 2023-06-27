Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

