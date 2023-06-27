Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,202 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 933,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

