Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANF. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,202 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 933,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

