Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips Sells 27,262 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CEO Jack Phillips sold 27,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $19,356.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jack Phillips sold 8,390 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $7,551.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Jack Phillips sold 7,940 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $5,478.60.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jack Phillips sold 7,444 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $4,838.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.71. 84,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,353. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

