Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $314.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies from $316.00 to $314.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $297.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.79 and its 200-day moving average is $280.21. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

