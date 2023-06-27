Achain Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.64 million and $786,645.04 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002141 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002711 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.