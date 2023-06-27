Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,618 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

ADBE stock opened at $479.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.65. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

