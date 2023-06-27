Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,840.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

